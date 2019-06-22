Trump Will Delay Deportations To Work On ‘Solution’ With Congress

President Donald Trump is delaying previously scheduled deportations to work on a “solution” with Congress, the President announced in a tweet Saturday.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border,” Trump said. “If not, Deportations start!”

Trump announced last week that he would begin deporting the estimated nearly 11 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S. (RELATED: Can Trump Really Deport Millions In Just One Week?)

“They will be removed as fast as they come in,” said of illegal immigrants at the time.

Trump’s announcement generated outrage from Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who called the planned deportations “inhumane & unwise.”

Other Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have accused the U.S. of running “concentration camps,” and have compared the Trump administration’s plans to enforce U.S. immigration laws to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Throughout the first two and a half years of Trump’s presidency, the president and Congress have repeatedly attempted to reach a deal on immigration, but to no avail.