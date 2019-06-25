Communist ‘Joey’ Johnson Plans To Burn American Flag In Washington D.C. On 4th Of July

A prominent communist activist reportedly says he plans to burn American flags on July 4 in the nation’s capital, as President Donald Trump plans to celebrate the holiday in the city.

“I’m going to be there in D.C.” and “that rag of empire and oppression is going to burn,” vowed Revolutionary Communist Party member and flag-burning activist Gregory “Joey” Johnson, the Washington Examiner reported Monday. John calls Old Glory “the flag of this shameless, fascist jackal Trump.”

Johnson is known for his Supreme Court victory that struck down state laws banning the burning of the American flag. Johnson would not tell the Examiner where or when the flag desecration was planned or how many people would be there.

As part of the “Salute to America” festivities, Trump will go to the Lincoln Memorial at 6:30 p.m. to prepare for the fireworks planned for the evening. Trump has indicated he is in favor of a constitutional amendment that would ban flag burning — in defiance of the Supreme Court. According to Trump in a tweet, the amendment is a “no brainer!” (RELATED: Trump Suggests Stripping Citizenship From People Who Burn The American Flag)

Johnson is experienced at flag incineration, having protested in such a way at both the 2016 Republican and Democratic conventions. At both events, protesters managed to light their clothing on fire while attempting to set fire to the flag.

When Johnson led flag burnings at the 2016 conventions, angry veterans at both events tried to intervene but the communists began chanting “burn that rag!”

The leftist agitator describes himself as fighting for world communism.

He says he’s opposed to the president transforming July 4 celebrations “into a fascist extravaganza of ‘make America white again,’ xenophobia, jingoism, and American chauvinism.”

“And this is all dangerous to humanity,” Johnson added, according to the Examiner. (RELATED: Man Tried To Burn Flag In Pride Parade. Then Complains Because He Can’t Sleep With Women In Prison)

“I’ll be in town to make it happen and to help expose Trump’s fascist agenda with the message that America was never great. America was built on slavery, genocide, and war,” Johnson told the Examiner. “Instead of trying to go back to some dreamland America that never existed, we need to go forward to a world without America and everything it stands for.”

“And yeah, it’s the flag of this shameless fascist jackal Trump,” he said.

In June, Johnson was awarded $225,000 from Cleveland, Ohio because he was arrested for an anti-Trump demonstration in the city.

