GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Had At Least Five Affairs, Court Filings Allege

aRepublican California Rep. Duncan Hunter used $250,000 in campaign funds for at least five extramarital affairs, according to court documents filed Monday evening.

The court filings shed new light on existing charges that Hunter and his wife used campaign money for personal expenses including vacations and private school tuition for their children, Politico reported.

“At trial, the United States will seek to admit evidence of defendant Duncan D. Hunter’s expenditure of campaign funds to pay for a host of personal expenses,” the motion to admit evidence filed says. “Among these personal expenses were funds Hunter spent to pursue a series of intimate personal relationships.”

The documents, obtained by Politico, allegedly include detailed allegations of Hunter‘s expenditures on Uber travel, bar tabs and hotel rooms related to at least five extramarital relationships.

In one instance alleged to occur in 2015, Hunter and a congressional aide went out for cocktails and spent the night together. Hunter allegedly developed a relationship with an employee in his office the same year, paying for their rendezvous from campaign funds.

Hunter has repeatedly denied the allegations. “You have criminally political prosecutors in this case on a personal smear campaign,” Hunter told Politico.

“This is the most political case in the world,” he added.

Monday’s documents also included a motion to exclude any evidence of Hunter’s military service, his good behavior or other evidence to prove that expenditures were made in accordance with his public duties.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to misuse of campaign money June 13 and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. (RELATED: Duncan Hunter Threw His Wife To The Wolves After They Were Indicted But Now He’s Telling A Reporter ‘Leave My Wife Out Of It’)

Politico did not hear back from an attorney for Hunter.

The trial has been set for September 10.

