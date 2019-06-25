This Is Joe Biden’s House In Virginia

Former vice president Joe Biden rents a mansion in McLean, Virginia, that is pretty much a brick version of the White House.

The 2020 presidential hopeful lives in a Georgian style home that he rents for $20,000 a month, according to WaPo. The 12,000 square feet of the mansion boasts marble fireplaces, a sauna, five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a gym.

“Surrounded by Washington elite and sitting high above the Potomac River, there is an undeniable grandeur in the design of this home,” said an agent in a 2015 video when the house first went on the market.

MIDDLE CLASS JOE? On the trail, @JoeBiden notes that he was often the poorest member of the Senate. But since leaving as VP, he’s raked in $200k/speech & now rents this nearly 12k-sq-ft 5 bed/10 bath McLean mansion with a gym, sauna & parking for 20+ cars https://t.co/deNc4FGLrQ pic.twitter.com/DdkuKtv0d9 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 25, 2019

“This property makes an imposing statement with parking for over 20 cars and creates a perfect setting for the most lavish of events,” the agent added. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Said ‘I Do Not View Abortion As A Choice And A Right’)

Biden and his wife, Jill, moved into the home after Biden relinquished his position as Vice President of the United States and their former home at the Naval Observatory.

Their new McLean residence was once purchased in 2016 by venture capitalist Mark Ein who now lives next door, according to the Washington Post. Ein bought the home in 2016 for $4.25 million.

Though Biden has often referred to himself as the poorest member of the United States Senate, the former vice president now makes as much as $200,000 from speaking engagements and book deals, according to the Washington Post.

The White House holds historic 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, and six levels as well as a startling 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases, and 3 elevators according to the White House website.

