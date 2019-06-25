Charles Barkley Says LaVar Ball Is An ‘Idiot’ Who Should Be Kept ‘Off Television’

Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of LaVar Ball, and he made that clear with some recent comments.

“Wherever LaVar Ball is, there’s a village missing an idiot…We should just keep LaVar off television. That would be the best way to do it,” Barkley said in a video shared by TMZ on Monday when discussing the head of the Ball family.

You can watch his full comments below.

Well, it doesn’t get much more transparent than that. I think it’s safe to say the NBA legend is no fan of Lonzo and LaMelo’s dad.

It really doesn’t get any clearer than Barkley calling him the village idiot who should be kept off TV. In case you were wondering what his thoughts were, there shouldn’t be any doubt left.

This also all comes after LaVar reportedly got banned from ESPN for telling a female host she could switch gears with him any time, which he denied was sexual. (RELATED: LaVar Ball Says Molly Qerim’s Mind Is In The ‘Gutter’ If She Was Offended By His Comment On ‘First Take’)

LaVar shooting his shot at Molly Qerim during First Take interview? Jalen Rose gonna bust him up lol pic.twitter.com/HeIB9CFIxH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 17, 2019

This is also why everybody loves Charles Barkley. The dude is just straight honesty. In an era where everybody tries to sanitize their thoughts out of fear of how they’ll be perceived, he’s out here just going scorched earth on LaVar Ball.

You’re out of your mind if you can’t at the very least appreciate the fact he’s giving it to us straight.

We should just start asking Sir Charles his opinions on every famous person. Just run down the list until we get his thoughts on every major individual.

Now, that’s the kind of content I’d pay for without hesitation. We can check off LaVar Ball. Let’s take a deep dive into every other celebrity.

It’s what the people want.