‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Hits 5 Million Viewers, Most-Watched Premiere In Paramount Network History

The latest “Yellowstone” season two premiere numbers are outrageously high, and they’re great news for the Paramount Network.

According to Variety, the season two premiere last Wednesday got five million viewers once three day playback was included. The initial numbers were under four million for the Wednesday night broadcast. As streaming numbers continue to roll in, you can expect the final number to continue to go even further north.

The episode last Wednesday is the most watched premiere in the history of the Paramount Network and beat everything when it was known Spike TV back in the day. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

I love the fact the numbers are huge. I love it! I’ve been telling everybody to watch “Yellowstone,” and people are clearly listening.

The Kevin Costner hit show is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, and the fact it’s smashing records is a good sign for America.

It shows people are still locked in for great content, which this Western is all about.

If you’re not already watching, then you’re missing out big time. I suggest you stop whatever you’re currently watching, find the Paramount Network, crush the first season, watch the season two premiere and then prepare for Wednesday night.

We’re in for anarchy, my friends. John Dutton and Kayce are out to rain down hell on their enemies, and it’s going to be incredible.

Keep checking back for all of the best “Yellowstone” content on the internet, and prepare for tomorrow night. I can already tell you it’s going to be incredible.