‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Draws Massive Ratings, Sets Demographic Records

“Yellowstone” season two put up gigantic TV ratings Wednesday night on the Paramount Network.

According to The Wrap on Thursday, the hit show with Kevin Costner garnered 3.9 million viewers Wednesday night. The Hollywood Reporter also added the show set a record among adults 25-54 and adults 18-49 in the ratings. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Returns With A Bang In Season 2 Premiere ‘A Thundering’)

My friends, this is great news. It didn’t have as many live viewers as the series premiere as of this moment, but I fully expect the streaming numbers to push further and further north with more time.

The fact so many people are tuning in for “Yellowstone” is a win for America. It’s that simple. As long as people are watching the hit show, then I know we’re in a great place as a country. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 19, 2019 at 11:34am PDT

Not only did the show put up gigantic ratings, but the episode was also awesome. The final 25 minutes was pure carnage.

The ranchers cut loose on some bar thugs, John needed emergency surgery, and we learned Dan Jenkins was alive. Dan Jenkins was alive! If that’s not a twist that gets people going, then I don’t know what could get your blood pumping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

Tune in Wednesday for the latest “Yellowstone” episode. It should be incredible. We’re off to a fast start, and I don’t think it’ll slow down one bit.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter