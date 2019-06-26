Cory Booker Brags About People Shot And Killed In His Neighborhood

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker touted the number of persons killed in his neighborhood Wednesday at the Democratic presidential debate.

“I hear gunshots in my neighborhood,” Booker said Wednesday, claiming that he is probably the only person on the panel of Democratic presidential candidates who experienced deaths in their neighborhood.

“I think I’m the only one, I hope I’m the only one on this panel here who had seven people shot in their neighborhood just last week,” Booker said.

Booker added that someone he knew was killed with an assault rifle on the top of his block last year.

“For millions of Americans, this is not a policy issue, this is an urgency,” Booker said. “And for those who have not been directly affected, they’re tired of living in a country where their kids have to go to school to learn about reading, writing and how to deal with an active shooter in her school.”

The New Jersey senator said the reason the United States struggles with control is because the corporate gun lobby controls the debate on guns.

“It is time we had bold actions and a bold agenda,” Booker finished. “I will get that done as president of the United States because this is not policy, this is personal.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.