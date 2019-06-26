REPORT: The Dallas Mavericks Will Offer Kristaps Porzingis Deal Worth $158 Million

The Dallas Mavericks will reportedly offer center Kristaps Porzingis a massive deal to stay with the team for a long time.

According to Shams Charania, the team will offer him a max deal worth $158 million over five years when free agency starts June 30. (RELATED: Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Beaten In Latvia)

Restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks will meet when free agency opens on June 30 and the franchise plans to offer Porzingis a full five-year, $158 million maximum contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2019

That is a lot of cash. It’s an even crazier amount of money when you consider the fact the young center hasn’t played in about a season and a half.

We all know Porzingis is talented, but that’s a ton of cash to throw at a guy who hasn’t stepped on a court in more than a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) on Mar 23, 2019 at 11:21am PDT

They must absolutely love what they’ve seen out of him in private sessions as he rehabs from a torn ACL. Otherwise, paying this kind of money would be pure insanity.

However, when he’s healthy, there’s no question the former Knicks star is one of the best in the game.

It should be interesting to see what kind of shape Porzingis is in when he takes the court this upcoming season. Again, the fact the Mavericks are willing to spend this kind of cash tells me he should be just fine.

However, you’re a bit crazy if you’re not at least a little bit concerned how a guy will be after a year and a half away from the game.

Either way, he’s about to be a very wealthy man.