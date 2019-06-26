Drew Brees Welcomes Zion Williamson To New Orleans With Signed Jersey

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had a neat gift to welcome Zion Williamson to the city.

The Pelicans, who took Zion first overall in the 2019 NBA draft, posted a video on Twitter on Monday afternoon of the former Duke star getting a signed jersey from the NFL legend.

He also left a card that read, “Zion, welcome to the family. Let’s dance.”

This is a legit move from Brees to welcome Zion Williamson to New Orleans and the Pelicans. Brees has been the face of sports in the city for a very long time, and he brought them a Super Bowl ring.

The man is a living legend among the great people of Louisiana. However, he’s on his way out the door as his career winds down. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

It’s about to be the Zion show in the Big Easy, and the people are ready and excited.

It’s also awesome to see a fellow sports star welcome the new guy in town with open arms. Again, the whole city is waiting and ready to rock with Zion.

Outside of the Saints winning the Super Bowl, I can’t remember the last time the city was so excited for anything in the world of sports.

Trust me, they’re in for a very fun time with the freak of nature forward in town. The young man has athletic ability that is simply unreal.

Watching him take off for flight is incredible. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what he does in the NBA.