Politics

Elizabeth Warren Skips Border Funding Vote To Talk About The Border Crisis

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren waves over a fence at children who have been incarcerated by Homeland Security as she speaks to the media in Homestead, Florida, U.S., June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren missed Wednesday’s border-funding vote because she was outside Homestead migrant detention facility in Florida, complaining about the crisis at the border.

Standing outside Homestead with a megaphone, Warren called such detention centers “a stain on our country.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Wants Reparations For Same-Sex Couples)

Doug Andres, press secretary to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, noted that Warren’s presence in Florida would likely prevent her from casting a vote on the emergency border funding bill that passed the Democratic-led House late Tuesday and would send much-needed humanitarian aid to authorities working in detention centers like Homestead.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said that the bill was likely to fail.