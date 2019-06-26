Elizabeth Warren Skips Border Funding Vote To Talk About The Border Crisis

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren missed Wednesday’s border-funding vote because she was outside Homestead migrant detention facility in Florida, complaining about the crisis at the border.

There are a lot of different ways that we get in the fight. And one of them is that you show up. I’m at the Homestead detention center today and I hope you’ll be watching. https://t.co/vzXqUlaiIM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 26, 2019

Standing outside Homestead with a megaphone, Warren called such detention centers “a stain on our country.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Wants Reparations For Same-Sex Couples)

.@ewarren outside the Homestead detention center: “It is a stain on our country.” pic.twitter.com/xfNYOdomte — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 26, 2019

Doug Andres, press secretary to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, noted that Warren’s presence in Florida would likely prevent her from casting a vote on the emergency border funding bill that passed the Democratic-led House late Tuesday and would send much-needed humanitarian aid to authorities working in detention centers like Homestead.

The Senate is voting on an emergency border funding bill at 2pm. Hope she can make it back to help pass this important legislation. https://t.co/kscE1Zzr1X — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) June 26, 2019

Elizabeth Warren missing a Senate vote on border funding for a photo op on the need for border funding is the perfect encapsulation of 2020 Democrats. https://t.co/OMnL0qzI6l — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 26, 2019

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said that the bill was likely to fail.