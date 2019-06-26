March For Life Launches Six-Figure Ad On MSNBC Ahead Of Dem Debates

The March for Life dropped six figures on a pro-life ad airing ahead of the first Democratic Presidential debates.

The pro-life group announced in a press release Wednesday that the ad, dubbed “Consensus,” would air on MSNBC Wednesday night in the 8 p.m. hour ahead of the first Democratic presidential debates.

The ad relies on a January 2019 Marist Poll that found 75% of Americans say abortion should be limited after the first three months of a pregnancy, including 61% of pro-choice Americans and 60% of Democrats. The poll also reveals that 75% of Americans oppose funding abortion abroad, including 56% of Democrats.

The poll surveyed 1,066 adults between January 8 through January 10 and was both sponsored and funded in partnership with The Knights of Columbus.

“The “Consensus” ad features a diverse group of women discussing how their views on abortion reflect the pro-life consensus among Americans as well as Democrat voters,” the press release reveals.

WATCH:

“It’s time for this extremism to end,” one woman says in the ad. “It’s time for OUR voices to be heard,” says another.

“It’s time for politicians to stop working for the pro-abortion lobby,” adds a third.

“And join the national consensus,” finishes the fourth.

“Over a decade of research demonstrates how out of touch the Democratic Party establishment has become with Democratic voters when it comes to abortion,” said March for Life president Jeanne Mancini in a statement.

Mancini noted that while 2020 Democratic candidates take radical stances on abortion, polling shows that 60% of Democrats want abortion limited to the first three months of pregnancy.

“A majority of Americans also oppose any tax-payer funding for abortion,” Mancini added. “The Democratic establishment would do well to listen to the American people – or even just their base – instead of caving into the pressure of the abortion lobby.”

Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Carl Anderson said in January that the poll used in the ad shows that the “pro-choice label on the abortion issue is simply insufficient.”

“The majority of Americans – in both parties – support legal restrictions on abortion,” Anderson said.

“Two-thirds of Americans want Roe revisited to allow for state regulation of abortion or to ban it altogether,” Anderson added. “The majority of the American people deserve to have their opinions heard.”

