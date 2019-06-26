Sunny Hostin Isn’t Impressed That Mueller Will Testify: ‘You’re Going To Fall Asleep’

Sunny Hostin warned the audience on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” that the testimony of former special counsel Robert Mueller might not be the bombshell many are hoping to see.

Hostin, a former prosecutor herself, argued that Mueller wasn’t likely to say anything new and even suggested that those watching might find him boring. (RELATED: Sunny Hostin: We Owe Michelle Wolf An Apology For Last Year’s WHCD)

Co-host Joy Behar voiced her excitement about Mueller’s upcoming testimony, scheduled for July 17.

“We have to hear what he thought the obstructions were. I want to hear more of that. I have it on my — I already put it in my calendar. July 17th, Mueller time,” she said.

Hostin wasn’t as convinced, noting that she had read the full Mueller report and doesn’t see anything shocking coming from further testimony from him.

“I was highlighting things, but most people didn’t — yeah, I was,” Hostin began. “But most people didn’t do that, and so that will be interesting that the American public will actually hear someone explaining it. But I don’t know, I feel like it’s more important to have the actual witnesses that talked to Mueller testify.”

“And that’s really what happened in the Nixon hearings, right? You actually had the witnesses testifying. That’s more interesting than having Mueller testify,” Hostin continued, warning that Mueller had the potential to be a boring witness. “Anyone that has seen Mueller testifying before, you’re going to fall asleep. Like, he’s like — it’s not very interesting. So I’m not that excited about hearing him testify.”

Behar insisted that the body language and the way he responded to the questions that were asked could be telling as well.

Mueller gave a public statement following the release of his full report, minus the redactions, and said at the time that he would prefer not to testify and the report was his testimony.