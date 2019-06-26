‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Once Helped A Woman Who Passed Out On A Plane

Actor Tom Holland proved he’s a decent human being after consistently being there for others.

Holland, 23, appeared Tuesday night on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” where he talked about a time he jumped into action after a woman became unconscious on his flight, according to a report published by Page Six.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor claimed he noticed that a passenger who had entered the plane seemed a little sick.

“That lady looks so unwell,” Holland recalled saying to his brother at the time.

The actor said he heard a loud noise and the next thing he knew she was on the ground. “Ma’am are you alright?” he said he asked. (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Forgets She Was In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’)

“I was calling for a doctor. I was trying to clear her hair out of her face, check her airways and stuff,” Holland told host Seth Meyers. “I was useless. I was trying to find her pulse — I don’t know how to do that!”

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 ????

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well???? pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

This isn’t the first time Holland has proved to be a really decent human being. He more recently helped a fan out who was having a panic attack. The girl was in a group of fans attempting to get an autograph from the star.

I really do love when celebrities are kind enough to show that they care about regular humans like us. It’s always heartening to see some good in the world.