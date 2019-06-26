Editorial

‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Once Helped A Woman Who Passed Out On A Plane

Tom Holland attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Actor Tom Holland proved he’s a decent human being after consistently being there for others.

Holland, 23, appeared Tuesday night on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” where he talked about a time he jumped into action after a woman became unconscious on his flight, according to a report published by Page Six.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” actor claimed he noticed that a passenger who had entered the plane seemed a little sick.

“That lady looks so unwell,” Holland recalled saying to his brother at the time.

The actor said he heard a loud noise and the next thing he knew she was on the ground. “Ma’am are you alright?” he said he asked. (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Forgets She Was In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’)

“I was calling for a doctor. I was trying to clear her hair out of her face, check her airways and stuff,” Holland told host Seth Meyers. “I was useless. I was trying to find her pulse — I don’t know how to do that!”

This isn’t the first time Holland has proved to be a really decent human being. He more recently helped a fan out who was having a panic attack. The girl was in a group of fans attempting to get an autograph from the star.

I really do love when celebrities are kind enough to show that they care about regular humans like us. It’s always heartening to see some good in the world.