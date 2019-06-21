Keanu Reeves Has Reportedly Been Asked To Be In ‘Almost Every’ Marvel Movie

Keanu Reeves is reportedly made for Marvel movies.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed his pick for the future Marvel projects, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight. During a press event for the new “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Feige was asked if they ever had tried to work with Reeves.

me: I’ve never seen a single Marvel movie and I don’t plan on watching one anytime soon me the minute Keanu Reeves agrees to be in a Marvel movie: pic.twitter.com/S1xMnRqCwz — gab (@xgab_pia) June 20, 2019

“We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige admitted. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Feige claimed he hopes when the right role presents itself, Reeves will finally become a part of the Marvel movie franchise. (RELATED: Keanu Reeves Says He Has No Love In His Life: ‘You Know, I’m The Lonely Guy)

Reeves recently starred in the new “John Wick” movie and is in the new “Toy Story 4” released June 20. Marvel Studios has plans for a “Doctor Strange” and “Black Panther” sequels as well as a new movie named “Black Widow.”

Adam Warlock was designed to be the most perfect human and everybody can agree that Keanu Reeves is already the most perfect human there is so marvel better cast him pic.twitter.com/iefkmh5z8d — ४ ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ४ (@reevesofloki) June 20, 2019

I don’t disagree with Feige. Reeves would be a great choice for the next Marvel movie. With his background in “John Wick,” “Speed” and “The Matrix,” he would make a perfect superhero.

Maybe in the future, we’ll see him be the lead in a Marvel movie after all.