Trump Invites U.S. Women’s Soccer Team To The White House

President Donald Trump fired back at U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe in a series of tweets Wednesday, inviting the team to the White House regardless of whether or not they win the world cup.

After Rapinoe declared that she was “not going to the f***ing White House,” if the U.S. won the world cup, Trump responded by extending an invite to the team, win or lose. (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Player Says She Will ‘Probably Never Sing The National Anthem Again’)

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019



“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump tweeted. “I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Rapinoe is a staunch liberal activist, and has been a frequent critic of the president. Rapinoe has also repeatedly promoted anti-American sentiments, and declared that she will likely never sing the national anthem again due to her dissatisfaction with the state of the country.