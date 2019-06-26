Megan Rapinoe Says She’s Not ‘Going To The F**king White House’

American soccer star Megan Rapinoe has no intentions of going to the White House if the women’s national team wins the World Cup.

Rapinoe — who already protests the national anthem — and the USWNT are currently three wins away from winning the World Cup. (RELATED: Tickets To The Next USA Women’s World Cup Game Are Outrageously Expensive. Will Anybody Pay The Price?)

When talking to Eight by Eight, she said she’s not “going to the f**king White House” if the squad does win, and added she doubts they would be invited in the first place.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

I’m really confused as to why she thinks the women’s team wouldn’t be invited? Sure, President Donald Trump didn’t invite the WNBA champions, but that’s the WNBA.

I don’t think anybody even knows who won the WNBA championship. The World Cup is a different kind of beast.

People actually care in America, Trump claims he even watches and it’s the one time of year people in this country actually pay attention to soccer.

Imagine being so bitter and angry at a guy you’ve never met that you wouldn’t go to the White House if you won an international event in honor of America.

We already have issues with NBA teams not going. The last thing we need is our pride and joy on the international stage also boycotting the White House.

To be clear, it’s not about the president sitting in the Oval Office; it’s about representing America and honoring the country that has supported you along the way. If Rapinoe, who is also gay, doesn’t understand that, then she really doesn’t understand the big picture.

It’s about the country. It’s not about her dislike of Trump or anybody else who might be calling the shots.

Catch the next game Friday afternoon against France on Fox. Despite Rapinoe’s need to make herself the center of attention, it’ll still be worth watching and cheering on America.