Twitter Users Of All Political Stripes Unite In Ruthless Mockery Of MSNBC’s Mic Issues During Democratic Debate

Moderators Chuck Todd (L) and Rachel Maddow speak to audience during a technical problem as they host the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, on June 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Scott Morefield Reporter

MSNBC was ruthlessly mocked by Twitter users of all political persuasions after the network experienced technical difficulties that caused microphone issues and forced an unplanned commercial break.

“Everybody’s mics are on,” said MSNBC host Chuck Todd as Sen. Elizabeth Warren was about to answer a question. “I think we have a — heard that, too. That’s okay. I think we had a little mic issue in the back. … Yeah, we have the audience’s audio. So the question is simply this—”

Someone could be heard saying “sorry” before things cleared up. But it was too late, at least to avoid getting mocked on Twitter. Here’s a sampling:

We’ll leave you with writer Lily Herman, who summed things up this way: “This mic glitch is the perfect metaphor for this party right now.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Trump’s ‘Chicken Hawk’ Cabinet, Calls Out Bolton, Pompeo By Name)