Twitter Users Of All Political Stripes Unite In Ruthless Mockery Of MSNBC’s Mic Issues During Democratic Debate

MSNBC was ruthlessly mocked by Twitter users of all political persuasions after the network experienced technical difficulties that caused microphone issues and forced an unplanned commercial break.

“Everybody’s mics are on,” said MSNBC host Chuck Todd as Sen. Elizabeth Warren was about to answer a question. “I think we have a — heard that, too. That’s okay. I think we had a little mic issue in the back. … Yeah, we have the audience’s audio. So the question is simply this—”

Someone could be heard saying “sorry” before things cleared up. But it was too late, at least to avoid getting mocked on Twitter. Here’s a sampling:

Well, this whole mic situation was quite awkward. Rachel is hilarious now that it’s gone to commercial. #DemDebate — deray (@deray) June 27, 2019

What kind of unprofessional broadcast leaves a mic up as the hosts are going to the bathroo— oh crap. https://t.co/MkNLo4fJzv #DemDebate — Stu Burguiere (@WorldOfStu) June 27, 2019

a Gamer President, with their extensive history of Twitch streaming, would know how to mute someone’s mic #DemDebate — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) June 27, 2019

Maddow should blame the mic issue on the Russians so Twitter can be ruined for the rest of the night — David Klion???? (@DavidKlion) June 27, 2019

Watching the bewilderment and fear in the Dem candidates faces with some minor technical difficulties shows you all you need to know about how they would likely handle real issues would face as leader of the free world. Imagine them in the situation room? Scary!!! #demdebate — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 27, 2019

I can’t wait for an @NBCNews employee on the hot mic to say he grabbed someone by the you-know-what. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 27, 2019

Omg nightmare live tv moment. Hot mic situation. I’m shuddering. #demdebate — CMT (@CaroMT) June 27, 2019

How is it that @NBCNews is having mic problems at this debate? This is awkward. #DemDebate — Julia O’Donoghue (@JSODonoghue) June 27, 2019

Senator Warren what is your plan for the mic issue — Chloe Bryan (@chloebryan) June 27, 2019

MSNBC’s live mic problems pic.twitter.com/TZcVaPyRJV — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 27, 2019

Have never seen that before. Your mic being left live after you leave the studio is a niiiiiightmare. #DemDebate — Tom Power (@tompowercbc) June 27, 2019

mic issue is going to be the biggest takeaway from #demdebate ???? pic.twitter.com/TFp43E5Zr1 — Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) June 27, 2019

We’ll leave you with writer Lily Herman, who summed things up this way: “This mic glitch is the perfect metaphor for this party right now.” (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Rips Trump’s ‘Chicken Hawk’ Cabinet, Calls Out Bolton, Pompeo By Name)