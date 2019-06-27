North Carolina Woman Accused Of Robbing A Dry Cleaner’s With An 18-Inch Sword

A 23-year-old North Carolina woman is charged with robbing a dry cleaner’s with an 18-inch sword Tuesday.

Chloe Marie Martinez, 23, is charged on one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, reported WNCN. She allegedly threatened the life of an employee at Kwon’s Crescent Commons Dry Cleaners in Cary.

She also allegedly stole $150 from Kwon’s, according to WNCN. The Cary woman was being held at the Wake County Detention Center as of Tuesday with a court date scheduled for Wednesday. (RELATED: California Woman Killed By Sharks In The Bahamas, Police Say)

Martinez received a $50,000 secured bond on the armed robbery charge and an additional $20,000 secured bond added because of a probation violation, reported WNCN.

County records show she was arrested as far back as May 2017 on heroin and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

Wake County, where Cary is located, has below-average levels of violent crime, according to Sperling’s Best Places. Cary is a suburb of North Carolina’s capital city Raleigh.

Martinez’s crime is not the only recent weird sword crime. A man who allegedly beheaded his girlfriend with a samurai sword was found dead in Feather River in Yuba City, California, in April, according to law enforcement.

