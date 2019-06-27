Chuck Todd Asks Elizabeth Warren If She Supports Federal Gun Confiscation

Debate moderator Chuck Todd asked Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday if the government should get guns off the streets during the 2020 Democratic primary debate.

“What do you do about the hundreds of millions of guns already out there and does the federal government have to play a role in dealing with it?” Todd asked the 2020 Democratic candidate during the first evening of 2020 Democratic debates.

“Gun violence is a national health emergency in this country and we need to treat it like that,” Warren said. She also advocated for child gun safety, universal background checks, banning assault weapons and increased research.

Todd pressed her again to answer his question: “You didn’t address if you think the federal government needs to go and figure out a way to get the guns that are already out there?” (RELATED: U.S. Politicians Cheer New Zealand Gun Confiscation)

“We need to treat them like a serious research problem, which we have not done,” Warren said.

