Gillibrand Says Trump’s Worst Crime Is Destroying Our Moral Fiber By Doing Exactly What Obama, Bush, Clinton Did

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand critiqued the Trump administration’s border policy Thursday at the Democratic presidential debates, despite the fact that former President Barack Obama employed the same policy.

The New York senator came out swinging against President Donald Trump, accusing him of tearing apart the moral fabric of who Americans are through his former child separation policy.

“One of the worst things about President Trump that he’s done to this country,” Gillibrand said, “is he’s torn apart the moral fabric of who we are when he started separating children at the border from their parents. The fact is that seven children have died in his custody.”

WATCH:

Gillibrand said “dozens of children have been separated from their parents and they have no plan to reunite them,” promising a variety of solutions to rectify the border situation. She then returned to her critique of the president.

“But the worst thing President Trump has done, he seems to have averted the funds away from cross-border terrorism, cross-border human-trafficking, drug-trafficking and gun-trafficking and he’s given that money to the for-profit prisons,” Gillibrand said.

“I would not be spending money in for-profit prisons to lock up children and asylum seekers,” the New York senator finished.

Gillibrand’s criticism of Trump’s border policies are not totally different from former President Barack Obama’s border policies, who warned immigrants in a 2014 interview not to send their children across the border or these children might get sent back. Former President Bill Clinton also instituted similar policies.

2014 is not ancient history. Can someone please explain why this was not portrayed at the time as a morally abominable statement? pic.twitter.com/tUvMnFmxVs — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 26, 2019

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.