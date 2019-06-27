Google Searches For Mitch McConnell Surged During Second Half Of Dem Debate

Google trends for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spiked during the second half of the 2020 Democratic debate when moderators brought him up to the panel.

McConnell has most of the radical legislation that the House has passed, and a moderator noted that there is a high chance that the candidates would get a Republican Senate were they elected. The candidates were asked how they planned to work with McConnell to get things through the Senate.

After McConnell was brought up, searches for him spiked by 2000% according to GoogleTrends on Twitter. McConnell quickly became the “top trending search query” on Google for the second half of the debate.

Searches for Mitch McConnell (@senatemajldr) have spiked +2,000% to make him the top trending search query on all of Google during the second half of the debate.https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 27, 2019

A frustrating thorn in Democrat’s sides, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren responded to a question about if she had a plan for dealing with McConnell. (RELATED: McConnell Praises Trump’s Mexico Tariffs After Early Criticism: ‘It Worked’)

“I do,” Warren said, pausing for cheers. “We are a democracy, and the way that a democracy is supposed to work is the will of the people matters. We have to push from the outside and lead from the inside.”

Other candidates answer’s appeared to be similarly vague. Former Democratic Maryland Rep. John Delaney responded by saying that the Democrats should be the party that gets things done, and Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan said that the political party had to be “a working-class party,” The New Yorker reported.

