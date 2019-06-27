Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Headed To Africa. Here’s All The Details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed to “Southern Africa this autumn” and it will be their first trip as a family since she gave birth last month.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” a statement on the official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex read Thursday, along with a great photo of the two royals. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi and Angola,” it added. “His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana on route to the other countries.”(RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

The statement continued, “The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.”

The royal household also made it clear the trip will be “their first official tour as a family!”

As previously reported, the former “Suits” actress gave birth on May 6th to her and the duke’s first child, Archie Harrison. He weighed in at 7 lbs and 3 oz.

As previously reported, in November 2017, the couple announced they were engaged and several months later they tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.