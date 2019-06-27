Sen. Rick Scott Lays Into Warren For Missing Border Funding Vote

Florida Sen. Rick Scott Senator tore into his colleague and presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren for protesting outside a border detention facility in Florida while the Senate voted on an emergency border funding bill.

Warren visited the Sunshine State on Wednesday to participate in the first democratic presidential debate. During her visit she participated in a protest outside the Homestead migrant detention facility — posting pictures and videos all over her social media. (REALTED:Elizabeth Warren Skips Border Funding Vote to Talk About the Border Crisis at Migrant Detention Facility.)

Scott explained:

“What’s Elizabeth Warren doing today? She’s going to Homestead to make news off of children at a facility that was opened in 2014 under president Obama. She didn’t care to visit while Obama was president, but now she wants to visit it — because she wants to make those kids props for her presidential campaign. Nobody should be president of the United States if they don’t want to follow the laws of this country.”

WATCH:

