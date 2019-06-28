Rubio Pokes Fun At Cory Booker’s Spanish: ‘It Sounded More Like Portuguese’

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio poked a little fun at fellow Senator Cory Booker’s Spanish on Thursday, saying it “sounded more like Portuguese.”

Rubio made the comments at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference during a speech in which he criticized Democrats’ lack of a plan to deal with the border crisis.

Wednesday night’s debate featured Booker, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and former Obama cabinet member Julian Castro all vying for the Hispanic vote by speaking Spanish at some point when it was their turn to speak.

“Not one of them had an answer for what we could do to stem this tide,” said the Florida senator the next day, referring to Democrats and how they would deal with the uninterrupted flow of migrants coming to the United States from Central America. “They don’t have an answer to any of this. A few of them answered it in Spanish and I can tell you that they didn’t have an answer in Spanish either.” (RELATED: Hundreds Of Illegal Migrants Carry Criminal Histories, DHS Investigation Finds)

“It sounded more like Portuguese, to be honest with you,” Rubio said, jokingly referring to Booker’s attempt.

