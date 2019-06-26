Beto Spends Half His Time Answering In Spanish While Corey Booker Watches, Shocked

Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke slipped into Spanish just seconds into answering his first question during the first 2020 Democratic debate Wednesday while Democratic New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker looked shocked.

When asked about if he supports a 70% tax rate on the wealthiest Americans, O’Rourke began by answering in English before he quickly switched to Spanish. He ended his comments in English. During his answer, Corey Booker appeared shocked as he watched the scene unfold.

WATCH:

“This economy has got to work for everyone,” O’Rourke began. “And right now we know that it isn’t. And it’s going to take all this time coming together to make sure that it does.”

O’Rourke quickly switched to Spanish after these first few sentences.

“Right now we have a system that can pay for access and outcomes,” O’Rourke stated after finishing his Spanish, “…In new democracy that is revived because we’ve returned power to the people, no pacts, no gerrymandering.”

O’Rourke also said that the current economy is “rigged” to corporations and “the very wealthiest.”

