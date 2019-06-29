Journalist Andy Ngo, Who Says He’s ‘Hated By Antifa,’ Assaulted At Portland Rally

Journalist Andy Ngo, who frequently covers Antifa rallies, was attacked during a street protest in downtown Portland on Saturday.

Footage of the attack shows a group of masked protesters swarming Ngo, an editor for Quillette, punching him, and pelting him with milkshakes.

In a recording he posted after the attack, Ngo is seen with injuries on his face and neck. He told police his attackers stole his camera equipment. (RELATED: Tucker Interviews Portland Reporter Who Was Threatened By Antifa)

A reporter for the Oregonian also recorded the incident, noting he did not see how it started.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

It appears that Ngo, who lives in Portland, was recognized at the event.

“Fuck you, Andy!” one woman is heard yelling.

“Go home, Andy Ngo!” one man says.

“Get the fuck out of here!” one attacker is heard shouting at Ngo, who is Asian.

“Yeah, fuck you!” another yells.

Ngo often covers Antifa, and has been assaulted before while covering the left-wing group. He says on his Twitter profile that he’s “hated by [A]ntifa.”

He said May 7 he was assaulted at his gym in Portland by a man he recognized at Antifa rallies. He was also attacked with mace by a woman wearing a mask at a rally May 1.

A suspect has not yet been identified and the Portland Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

