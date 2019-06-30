A Look Inside The Fight To Fix Education, And What It Means For The Future

“It is the center right that is fighting for these kids that are in these desperate situations in public schools, in large cities, large urban areas, all over this country.”

The fight for American children stuck in a broken education bureaucracy is a crucial fight, and it is a fight that is starting to turn, with evidence of electoral shifts among black women in Florida’s close election. For years, the Bradley Foundation has been a leader in this fight. Richard Graber, its president, sat down with the Daily Caller News Foundation to explain why they do it, and what it means.

Follow Bedford on Twitter

Editor’s Note: The Bradley Foundation is a supporter of the DCNF.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.