‘Milkshake Them All’: Does This Statement Violate Twitter Policy?

Journalist Carlos Maza’s May tweet encouraging people to throw milkshakes at figures with certain political beliefs do not violate Twitter policies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Maza, a journalist at Vox, tweeted that people should “milkshake them all, humiliate them at every turn” May 21 with a photo describing milkshaking “far-right figures” and a link to an article about a conservative politician in Britain being milkshaked.

Milkshake them all. Humiliate them at every turn. Make them dread public organizing. https://t.co/myrCSv07Dx pic.twitter.com/7dozYzJoAl — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 21, 2019

Conservative journalist Andy Ngo was attacked Saturday afternoon during an Antifa rally. Individuals threw milkshakes at him that might have been mixed with cement, according to a tweet from the Portland police, and reportedly sustained injuries from blows to the face.

Ngo was “admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed,” Harmeet Dhillon, a legal representative, tweeted hours after the protest. (RELATED: Journalist Describes Police not Intervening While Antifa Assaulted Him)

Maza’s tweet is not a violation of Twitter policies, a person familiar with the matter told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Maza’s tweet includes a photo that describes milkshaking as “violence.”

“The Tweet is not in violation of the Twitter Rules,” the source told the DCNF.

“You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so,” according to Twitter’s policies. “This includes wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm.” (RELATED: Here’s How Liberal Journalists Reacted After Andy Ngo’s Attack At A Portland Rally)

“You may not threaten violence against an individual or a group of people,” a Twitter rule states.

“We also prohibit the glorification of violence,” it continues.

Twitter says threats are defined “as statements of an intent to kill or inflict serious physical harm on a specific person or group of people.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted Sunday that it was “troubling” for journalists to incite violence “against those with whom they disagree.” He was referring to Maza’s tweet, according to a photo shared with the tweet.

Troubling, if true. Should “journalists” be inciting physical violence against those with whom they disagree? Calling for assaults with milkshakes apparently laced with quick-dry cement? Is that consistent with journalistic ethics or responsibility? Or the criminal code? https://t.co/A07icUZYGM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

The person familiar with this matter did not have anything further to share at the time when asked to explain more about how Maza’s tweet does not violate Twitter policies.

