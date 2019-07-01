Gregg Jarrett On ‘The Russia Hoax’

On today’s edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we revisit one of our favorite interviews: Gregg Jarrett of Fox News and author of the number one New York Times bestseller “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.”

Listen to the show:

Watch the Daily Caller interview:

No one knows more about the origins of the Mueller investigation than Gregg Jarrett. His book sold hundreds of thousands of copies and exposed the shady dealings and skirting of the law to spy on the Trump campaign. We spoke with Gregg about all of it, and dug into the weeds to find out the truth behind what is likely the greatest political scandal in the history of the country.

