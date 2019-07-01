July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in the final month of 2019 without college football.

It’s officially Midnight ET July 1st 2019. This is the last month without college football until February 2020. pic.twitter.com/rOEhFK9Dgu — Saturday Down South (@SDS) July 1, 2019

That’s correct. July is the final month of the year before college football returns, and I couldn’t be more excited.

When August rolls around, Florida and Miami will take the field August 24 to get things kicked off and the college football slate underway. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

The final month! The last one without football on Saturdays! I know the college football offseason can seem dark at times. I know it can seem harsh.

I understand all of this. Trust me, I struggle with it more than any of you do. College football energizes my soul, and it has brought me to the top of the internet.

In the offseason, it’s a constant fight, but now we see the clear light at the end of the tunnel.

If we can make it through July, then we’ll be in August. Once August gets here, it’s officially time for college football. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

Get your beer on ice, get your playbooks out and start gearing up. In one month, we’ll officially be geared up for another season of action.

Let’s get after it!