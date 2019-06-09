College Football Starts In 75 Days When Miami Plays Florida August 24th In Orlando

The start of college football is only 75 days away.

On August 24th, Miami and Florida will take the field in Orlando to get the 2019 season underway, and I absolutely can’t wait. Not only are we only two and half months away, but the first game of the season is going to be a fistfight between two powerhouse programs.

If you don’t have August 24 circled on your calendar, then you’re no friend of mine. All freedom loving Americans are counting down the days until the Gators and Hurricanes take the field to do battle. It’ll all begin in 75 short days. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Gators Football (@gatorsfb) on May 26, 2019 at 10:14am PDT

College football represents everything that’s right in this world. It represents why America stands at the top of the world.

No other country has this kind of intensity, action or commitment to the game. Only in America do we get to watch 22 men take the field wearing two different uniforms to duke it out in heavyweight brawl for 60 minutes.

It’s the dream our founding fathers envisioned when they took up arms against the British. You know who doesn’t have college football? Everybody else. You know who else didn’t land on the moon? The rest of the world. Coincidence? I think we can get the answer to that in the video below.

This season is going to be absolutely epic. After watching Clemson steamroll Alabama in the title game last season, I can tell we’re in for big things this time around.

It all gets started August 24. I’ll be locked in for a wedding the same night, but you best believe I’ll be keeping you guys updated on all the action.

August 24 really can’t get here soon enough. 75 days, gentlemen. We’re 75 days out, and I hope you’re just as ready as I’ll be when Florida and Miami kickoff on that glorious night.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter