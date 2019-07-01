Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner pleaded with her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to “not” bully her then-bestie Jordyn Woods following news of the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

“I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like call her or talk to her in person … We just don’t need to bully anyone,” the 21-year-old reality star shared on Sunday’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” finale per People magazine. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

At the same time, she shared with her sister how things went after Woods came over to Kylie’s house to get some of her belongings after moving out abruptly. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

“The look in her eye, she’s [Woods] just obviously going through it,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star added, while getting emotional. “I just don’t think anyone deserves this.” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

Kylie continued, “We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel.”

The comments came after Kylie saw a video Kim posted on Instagram showing Khloé Kardashian and her pal Malika Haqq singing along to a Brandy’s song “Who Is She 2 U?,” a song about cheating, seemingly shading Woods, per Page Six.

She called Kim up and asked her to take it down which her sister did.

“I definitely can get petty sometimes,” Kim shared. “Kylie’s right. I got caught up in the moment.”

As previously reported, Khloe finally broke things off with her NBA player boyfriend, Thompson, after another cheating accusation surfaced, this time allegedly involving Kylie’s best friend Woods.

This was after Khloe had decided to give Thompson a second chance when reports surfaced that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.