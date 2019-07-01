Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Respond To Her Claims That She Saw ‘People Drinking Out Of Toilets’ At Border Facility

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to respond when reporters pressed her Monday, asking about her claims that people were drinking out of the toilets at a border facility.

“These women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “They were drinking water out of the toilet”

When asked by a reporter if she actually witnessed somebody drink out of a toilet, the freshman Democrat rolled up her car window and drove off.

— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez also sent out a tweet earlier saying that she saw people “drinking out of toilets” inside the facilities and “officers laughing in front of members Congress.”

This comes as Ocasio-Cortez reportedly screamed at federal law enforcement officers Monday while visiting the U.S.-Mexico border. (RELATED: Report: Ocasio-Cortez Screamed At Federal Law Enforcement Agents ‘In A Threatening Manner’ While Visiting Border)

Ocasio-Cortez screamed at law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner” during a visit to a U.S. Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, according to The Washington Examiner’s Anna Giaritelli, and also reportedly refused to tour the facility.

This all comes amid apprehension concerning immigrants that has increased every month since January. There have also been more than 100,000 encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border in both March and April, setting the border crisis on track to be the worst it has been in a decade.