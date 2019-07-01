Trump Cartoon Depicting The President Playing Golf Over Dead Migrant Family Goes Viral, Canadian Cartoonist Responsible Loses Job

A publishing company let go a Canadian artist after he drew a cartoon of President Donald Trump playing golf over the bodies of two drowned migrants, according to the artist on June 28.

Michael de Adder drew Trump standing over the bodies of two migrants who drowned during a round of golf. The image shows Trump asking the migrants, “Do you mind if I play through?”

Brunswick News Inc., a newspaper publishing company in New Brunswick, Canada, said Sunday it is “incorrect” to suggest the publisher cancelled his freelance contract over the Trump cartoon. De Adder expressed frustration Monday on Twitter.

“Does it matter if I was fired over one Donald Trump cartoon when every Donald Trump cartoon I submitted in the past year was axed?” one tweet read.

The Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs is a former Irving Oil executive and any cartoon I drew that was slightly critical of him was systematically axed. You want to know why I was let go? I wanted to do my job as an editorial cartoonist, and they wanted me to do their job. — Michael de Adder (@deAdder) July 1, 2019

“This is a false narrative which has emerged carelessly and recklessly on social media,” Brunswick News Inc. said in a statement. “In fact, BNI was not even offered this cartoon by Mr. de Adder. The decision to bring back reader favourite Greg Perry was made long before this cartoon, and negotiations had been ongoing for weeks.”

The cartoon is partially based on a photo that went viral on June 26, which showed a father and his young daughter face-down in the water while trying to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. (RELATED: NYT Op-Ed Calls For Public Shaming Of Border Protection Agents)

The Brunswick newspapers avoid Trump in cartoons, according to Wes Tyrell, president of the Association of Canadian Cartoonists, CNN reported.

“It got to the point where I didn’t submit any Donald Trump cartoons for fear that I might be fired,” another tweet from de Adder read.

De Adder also tweeted that previous cartoons he had drawn for the publishing company have not been used.

“And not only let go, the cartoons they already had in the can were not used,” de Adder tweeted. “Overnight it was like I never worked for the paper. Make your own conclusions.”

Brunswick News Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.