On Debating Trump, Biden Says He Would ‘Smack’ Bullies

Former Vice President Joe Biden compared President Donald Trump to a childhood bully he would “smack” in the mouth during a CNN interview airing Friday.

“The idea that I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump,” Biden told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “He’s the bully that I knew my whole life. He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth.”

Cuomo called Democratic presidential rival Kamala Harris’ attack on Biden for his position on busing “friendly fire,” then asked how Biden would deal with a much more aggressive Trump. (RELATED: Buttigieg Unrolls National Service Plan Costing An Estimated $20 Billion)

“You walk behind me in the debate. Come here, man,” Biden said, apparently referencing Trump standing behind Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton during a 2016 debate.

Biden has received frontrunner treatment, but his poll numbers were in free fall after his participation in the June 27 Democratic debate in Miami, Florida. He was polling at 27 percent as of Tuesday according to the RealClear Politics average. His peak was 41 percent in May. Right after the debate, Biden’s support dropped from 48.5 percent to 31 percent compared to Harris’s surge from 7.9 percent to 16.8 percent, according to a Morning Consult/FiveThirtyEight poll.

