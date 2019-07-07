Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe Drop American Flag During World Cup Celebration

U.S. women’s national soccer team members Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe stepped on an American flag after Long dropped on the ground as they posed for post-game photos Sunday.

Following their repeat World Cup win in Lyon, France, the team was celebrating on the field and posing for photos when Long dropped the flag she was holding. She and Rapinoe then stepped forward, leaving the flag underfoot. They continued to pose for the cameras as one of their teammates rushed forward to grab the flag. (RELATED: US Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Out Against England)

You should be disturbed by this unpatriotic narcissistic behavior. @mPinoe is neither a hero or a role model. I rewound and watched the entire celebration on the field. Rapinoe didn’t want anything to do with an #Americanflag before she stomped it. #repulsive pic.twitter.com/Kevbe7jJYt — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) July 7, 2019

Benghazi hero John “TIG” Tiegen spotted the dropped flag and responded to the team via Instagram.

Crediting the original video to @Mikewishniausa, Tiegen added the caption, “What should be an amazing occurrence, is hijacked by the clown show to promote disrespect …”

Noting that the USWNT had likely given a briefing on proper flag etiquette, Tiegen continued, “I know dragging it on the ground and throwing it down like it’s a piece of paper isn’t part of that. It’s not hard to hand it off and celebrate. Your coaching staff or trainers are there to take it. Damn Amazing disrespect for a photo op. Thank you to I think @kelleyohara for running in there and picking it up.”