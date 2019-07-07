Gary Sinise Pays Tribute To The Character Who Helped Him ‘Forge A Bond’ With Military

Actor Gary Sinise offered a tribute Saturday to Lieutenant Dan Taylor, the fictional character he credited with helping him to “forge a bond” with America’s service members, past and present.

“25 years ago Forrest Gump opened in theaters. Lt Dan Taylor will always be a fav & special role. Not only was it an honor to act alongside some incredible talent, working on a great script directed by Robert Zemeckis, but the character itself helped forge a bond w/ our military …

“… that I never could have predicted. Thanks 2 the fans who continue 2 celebrate Forrest Gump & Vietnam Veteran Lt Dan Taylor, & thanks 2 our military & defenders, 4 your continued embrace & friendship after all these years. It’s an honor to serve you at @GarySiniseFound,” Sinise tweeted.

Lt. Dan, who served in Vietnam with the title character of 1994’s “Forrest Gump,” became something of a cult hero as Sinise brought to life with heartbreaking realism the anger and fear so many Vietnam veterans had brought home with them. (RELATED: Gary Sinise Surprises The Troops In Iraq And Afghanistan For The Holidays)

Sinise channeled that connection into something much larger, building the Gary Sinise Foundation, traveling with his Lt. Dan Band and raising money to build smart homes for disabled veterans.