POLL: Would You Spend $1,000 For A Book Full Of Every Single Secret From The Cold War?

Opinions are pretty split on whether or not $1,000 would be money well spent on a book full of all the untold Cold War secrets.

Last night during a discussion with a friend, the question was asked how much money we’d spend to know for sure how close we came to war during the Cold War between America and the Soviet Union.

That got me thinking in a much broader sense. Would I pay $1,000 for a book listing every single untold Cold War secret? I asked this question on Twitter and the results were very evenly split.

Of the 822 voters, 52% said they wouldn’t spend $1,000, and 48% said they would.

Personally, I’d spend a hell of a lot more than $1,000 to learn every single Cold War secret. Hell, I might be willing to spend every penny I have.

Think about the knowledge you’d get. You’d be one of the few humans on the planet, if not the only one, to know everything.

There are a lot of Soviets who know most of their side, and lots of Americans who knew what we had. I’m not sure there’s anybody who knows most of both.

I’d drop $1,000 in a bucket to get that kind of information, and that’s coming from a guy who hates spending money.

Think about all the questions that would finally be answered once and for all. How many times did each side nearly fire nukes? How close did the Soviets get to trying to take all of Berlin?

Of the submarines lost during the Cold War, were any of them taken out on purpose? These are just the questions that could scratch the surface.

Imagine the possibilities. Of course, once you had this kind of information, people would try to shut you up, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take.

Sound off in the comments with how much money you would spend. You can go ahead and put me firmly north of $1,000.