Kim Kardashian Disputes Claims She’s Renaming Shapewear Line Following Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation

Kim Kardashian disputed an article that claimed she’s renaming her new shapewear line called “Kimono” after being accused of cultural appropriation.

“We haven’t renamed it, but do you guys like the name Solutionwear,” the 38-year-old reality star tweeted Monday to her millions of followers, along with a piece from the Daily Mail.

The article she included had a headline that read," Kim Kardashian considers renaming her figure fixing brand Solutionwear – and asks fans for suggestions – after insisting she 'had really innocent intentions' calling the line Kimono and can't believe her team didn't realize the controversy it would spark."

"Any other names your liking? ***Kim Kardashian renames her figure fixing brand Solutionwear ***," she added, asking fans for help over the naming of her new undergarment line.

As previously reported, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star admitted that she “listened” and would “do the right thing” after she was accused of disrespecting the traditional Japanese kimono garment with the underwear line.(RELATED: Kim Kardashian Defends Her New Shapewear Line Kimono After Receiving Backlash)

“I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” Kardashian tweeted.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name,” she added. “I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

