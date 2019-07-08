Former Vanity Fair Reporter Accuses Editor Of Covering Up Evidence Against Epstein

A former Vanity Fair reporter alleged Monday that the publication’s editor cut out salacious details regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement with underage girls in a profile story written in 2002.

Epstein was arrested and charged with underage sex trafficking Saturday. He was formally accused of paying underage girls for sexual massages in Florida between 1999 and 2005, The New York Times reported Saturday. He is a registered sex offender in Florida.

Vicky Ward, who previously worked for Vanity Fair and is now a NYT investigative reporter, called out former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter over Twitter Monday for allegedly covering up details in a profile story published in 2002. She tweeted that the information Carter took out of her piece would have exposed Epstein as a sexual predator and potentially saved some of his victims.

Ward alleges that she uncovered “concrete, irrefutable examples of strange business practices,” including “three first-person accounts from a mother and her two [underage] daughters” detailing how Epstein tried to seduce both girls.

I tried to expose Jeffrey Epstein for what he is and I was silenced. Everyone who knew about Epstein was—silenced by people with more money and power and influence. Now that silence is over. It’s time for the truth to see the light. — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) July 8, 2019

After submitting her piece to Carter, Ward tweeted that he cut out the first-person accounts because “He’s [Epstein] sensitive to young women,” according to one of Ward’s tweets.

Ward also tweeted that “people KNEW” about what Epstein was doing long before he was arrested Saturday. She wrote that President Donald Trump made comments in 2002 that Epstein likes “beautiful women…many of them on the younger side.”

The thing about Jeffrey Epstein is that people KNEW this. See Trump’s comment back in 2002 about Epstein liking “beautiful women…many of them on the younger side.” — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) July 8, 2019

Trump allegedly banned Epstein from his Mar-A-Largo estate after Epstein “sexually assaulted an underage girl at the club,” according to Bradley Edwards, a lawyer who represented Epstein’s victims.

Ward included tweets stating that many of Epstein’s friends are a “BIG part of this story” and “are not insignificant.” (RELATED: Lawyers For Jeffrey Epstein Once Said He Helped Conceive The Clinton Global Initiative)

Epstein pleaded not guilty Monday to the charges.

Carter did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

