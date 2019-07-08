US

Washington D.C. Drenched By Record Rainfall And Flash Floods

Twitter/Screenshot/Dave Dildine

Rachel Stoltzfoos Staff Reporter

Record torrential rain caused flash flooding Monday morning in Washington, D.C., leaving drivers stranded on top of their cars and causing a downpour onto an underground Metro platform.

Reagan National Airport, an official observing site, saw 2.79 inches of rain in just one hour, beating a 1945 record of 2.05 inches, The Washington Post reported. More rain fell in that hour in the capital than in the past 38 days combined. (RELATED: Trump Delivers ‘Salute To America’ As Americans Brave Pouring Rain On The National Mall)

Reporter Niina H. Farah posted stunning video of water pouring down through the ceiling into a Metro tunnel.

Footage from Alexandria showed a river of water pouring into a parking garage.

Local traffic reporter Dave Dildine tweeted photos of D.C. residents standing on top of their cars on Canal Road in the Georgetown area. “Numerous vehicles submerged on Canal Road near Fletcher’s Cove,” he tweeted. “Drivers yelling and getting scared.”

The city blasted out several flash flood warnings during the morning commute. Drivers in McClean, Virginia., were also stranded.

In nearby Potomac, Md., the rain caused a massive sinkhole.

Piles of scooters and bikes also got caught up in the floods.