Washington D.C. Drenched By Record Rainfall And Flash Floods

Record torrential rain caused flash flooding Monday morning in Washington, D.C., leaving drivers stranded on top of their cars and causing a downpour onto an underground Metro platform.

Reagan National Airport, an official observing site, saw 2.79 inches of rain in just one hour, beating a 1945 record of 2.05 inches, The Washington Post reported. More rain fell in that hour in the capital than in the past 38 days combined. (RELATED: Trump Delivers ‘Salute To America’ As Americans Brave Pouring Rain On The National Mall)

Reporter Niina H. Farah posted stunning video of water pouring down through the ceiling into a Metro tunnel.

Footage from Alexandria showed a river of water pouring into a parking garage.

Incredible video just in from Alexandria where a torrent of water is rushing into an Old Town parking garage. Unfortunately my wife’s car is on level 2. ???? Be safe out there folks – don’t put yourself or 1st responders in harms way. pic.twitter.com/wthG5lvJbm — Brian van de Graaff (@ABC7Brian) July 8, 2019

Local traffic reporter Dave Dildine tweeted photos of D.C. residents standing on top of their cars on Canal Road in the Georgetown area. “Numerous vehicles submerged on Canal Road near Fletcher’s Cove,” he tweeted. “Drivers yelling and getting scared.”

Serious flooding situation on Canal Road near Fletchers Cove with numerous drivers stranded, so I’m swimming to safety #DCWX @WTOP pic.twitter.com/UNFOmZkltO — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 8, 2019

Those who were stranded are being safely escorted off of Canal Road by @dcfireems. Everyone else swam or walked to higher ground on their own. Water slowly receding now. Flash Flood Warnings are a big deal. #DCWX pic.twitter.com/ry80Ls1hfg — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 8, 2019

Numerous vehicles submerged on Canal Road near Fletcher’s Cove. Drivers yelling and getting scared. pic.twitter.com/yo8hp8GSFc — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 8, 2019

The city blasted out several flash flood warnings during the morning commute. Drivers in McClean, Virginia., were also stranded.

Major flooding! Cars trying to navigate Dolley Madison Blvd in McLean, VA ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/wb3ZD5nwGk — Susan Hogan (@susanhogantv) July 8, 2019

4+ inches of rain in under 24 hours for some locations across MD and the DC metro region. Flooding is significant and water rescues are underway this morning. Photo here taken by Kate Morris who was smart and turned around when she saw the scene up ahead.. DO NOT drive in this! pic.twitter.com/7F3FXB9GJV — WeatherOptics (@weatheroptics) July 8, 2019

In nearby Potomac, Md., the rain caused a massive sinkhole.

Reports of a large sink hole on Belfast Road in Potomac, Md. Heavy rain has caused flooding throughout the DC area. Flood warnings still in effect. https://t.co/JBWAu6ZQ56 pic.twitter.com/iGRFBgCrGI — WUSA9 (@wusa9) July 8, 2019

It’s official: The White House basement is flooding. pic.twitter.com/f1DR6awE89 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019

Piles of scooters and bikes also got caught up in the floods.