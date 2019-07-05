US

Trump Delivers ‘Salute To America’ As Americans Brave Pouring Rain On The National Mall

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: President Donald Trump watches a flyover on July 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump delivered his “Salute to America” address Thursday evening to thousands of Americans gathered on the National Mall in the pouring rain.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump took the stage near the Lincoln Memorial after a long day of musical performances and military celebrations that included US Air Force flyovers, the US Army Band, the US Marines Silent Drill Team, and more. (RELATED: Melania Wows In Gorgeous Sleeveless White Dress At ‘Salute To America’) 

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump take the stage on July 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Speaking from behind a protective barrier, President Trump commemorated American history, from the Revolutionary War, to Rock ‘n Roll, to the Civil Rights Movement.

As we gather this evening in the joy of freedom, we remember that we all share a truly extraordinary heritage. Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told—the story of America,” the president said. 

WATCH: 

“That same American Spirit that emboldened our founders has kept us strong throughout our history. To this day, that spirit runs through the veins of every American patriot. It lives on in each and every one of you,” he declared. “As long as we stay true to our cause—as long as we remember our great history—and as long as we never stop fighting for a better future—then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”

WATCH: 

Despite the unpredictable weather, which fluctuated between bouts of high heat and humidity and driving rain and thunder, Americans lined up along the National Mall, stretching from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument.

While members of the media previously expressed concerns that the event would become partisan, the president avoided politics entirely during his address and instead spoke to the shared history of Americans and celebrated the bravery of the military.

The “Salute to America” concluded with a flyover by the US Navy’s Blue Angels and a fireworks show that outlasted any previous pyrotechnics display in the nation’s capital.

The event made for a number of stunning photo opportunities:

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: People watch the fireworks display on the National Mall during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: President Donald Trump speaks on July 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: People react to a military fly over on the National Mall while President Donald Trump gives his speech during Fourth of July festivities on July 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: A flyover of the new Marine One and Osprey's on the mall on July 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: Guests wait for President Trump to take the stage on July 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a "Salute to America" celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Members of the US military are seen next to a Bradley Fighting Vehicle as preparations are made for the "Salute to America" Fourth of July event with US President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, DC, July 3, 2019, which will feature flyovers by the Blue Angels, an airplane used as Air Force One, as well as military demonstrations and a speech by Trump. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

