Trump Delivers ‘Salute To America’ As Americans Brave Pouring Rain On The National Mall

President Donald Trump delivered his “Salute to America” address Thursday evening to thousands of Americans gathered on the National Mall in the pouring rain.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump took the stage near the Lincoln Memorial after a long day of musical performances and military celebrations that included US Air Force flyovers, the US Army Band, the US Marines Silent Drill Team, and more. (RELATED: Melania Wows In Gorgeous Sleeveless White Dress At ‘Salute To America’)

Speaking from behind a protective barrier, President Trump commemorated American history, from the Revolutionary War, to Rock ‘n Roll, to the Civil Rights Movement.

“As we gather this evening in the joy of freedom, we remember that we all share a truly extraordinary heritage. Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told—the story of America,” the president said.

“That same American Spirit that emboldened our founders has kept us strong throughout our history. To this day, that spirit runs through the veins of every American patriot. It lives on in each and every one of you,” he declared. “As long as we stay true to our cause—as long as we remember our great history—and as long as we never stop fighting for a better future—then there will be nothing that America cannot do.” WATCH:

Despite the unpredictable weather, which fluctuated between bouts of high heat and humidity and driving rain and thunder, Americans lined up along the National Mall, stretching from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument.

A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument! #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/nJghdfqIhX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2019

Proud to join President @realDonaldTrump at the Lincoln Memorial today for the #SalutetoAmerica. We will always be proud to honor and pay tribute to this great country and those who serve and sacrifice to protect it. God bless the USA and happy #IndependenceDay! pic.twitter.com/rHj6s5UIAV — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 5, 2019

While members of the media previously expressed concerns that the event would become partisan, the president avoided politics entirely during his address and instead spoke to the shared history of Americans and celebrated the bravery of the military.

Tonight is a perfect example where the critics of @realDonaldTrump criticize him and underestimate him. I have chills and goosebumps watching this. #SaluteToAmerica #TrumpMilitaryParade pic.twitter.com/HkrTASxo1Z — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) July 4, 2019

I cant imagine anyone watching Trump’s #SaluteToAmerica speech walking away thinking it was a bad idea. Maybe this could be a new tradition that future Presidents can carry on? — Carley Shimkus (@CarleyShimkus) July 4, 2019

One thing the Trump speech was not about: it was not about him. — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 4, 2019

The “Salute to America” concluded with a flyover by the US Navy’s Blue Angels and a fireworks show that outlasted any previous pyrotechnics display in the nation’s capital.

The event made for a number of stunning photo opportunities: