Editorial

Cincinnati Cornerback Noah Hamlin Arrested, Hit With Multiple Charges

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 03: Head Coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats takes the team onto the field before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Nippert Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Cincinnati football player Noah Hamlin is in a bit of hot water after a weekend arrest.

Hamlin allegedly refused to comply during a traffic stop after being pulled over and drove away when police approached him in Pittsburgh, according to Cincinnati.com on Monday. Once they caught up with him again, he allegedly reached under his seat and didn’t “comply” again when ordered out of the vehicle.

There was also reportedly a female passenger in the car who had to be taken to the hospital.

According to the same report, the talented football player for the Bearcats was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, misdemeanor driving under the influence, underage drinking, carrying a false identification card and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Disapprove Seth Meyers GIF by Late Night with Seth Meyers - Find & Share on GIPHY

This isn’t what head coaches want to be dealing with at all in the offseason. The season starts in a couple months and Hamlin is allegedly getting arrested for breaking multiple laws. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

I’m not on the Bearcats staff, but I’m pretty sure the coaches can’t be overly pleased about this.

If you’re a college athlete, you need to be focused on winning games. When you’re on scholarship at a major program, you’ve been given a massive opportunity.

Why do anything to waste it? It just doesn’t make sense. Focus on your sport and nothing else.

Best of luck to Hamlin. It sounds like he’s going to need all the help he can get. Even if he beats all the charges, I’m guessing there might be some sprints waiting for him at practice.

Make smart decisions, gentlemen. It’s not that difficult.