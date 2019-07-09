Serena Williams Writes Essay Apologizing For 2018 US Open Meltdown

Tennis player Serena Williams is apologizing again for her 2018 US Open outburst after she was accused of cheating.

Williams, 37, wrote another letter apologizing to Naomi Osaka for overshadowing the then 20-year-old’s first Grand Slam title win in the August edition of Harper’s Bazaar, according to a report published by Page Six.

“This debacle ruined something that should have been amazing and historic,” Williams wrote. “Not only was a game taken from me but a defining, triumphant moment was taken from another player.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Makes An Appearance At Wimbledon To Cheer On Serena Williams)

The meltdown came after Williams was accused of receiving coaching from her personal trainer in the stands which resulted in a code violation. Williams went on to break her racket after Osaka won the match.

“I had no idea the media would pit us against each other,” Williams wrote to Osaka. “I would love the chance to live that moment over again. I am, was, and will always be happy for you and supportive of you. I would never, ever want the light to shine away.”

Osaka responded to Williams’ apology and encouraged Williams to continue “trailblazing.”

“People can misunderstand anger for strength because they can’t differentiate between the two,” Osaka wrote. “No one has stood up for themselves the way you have and you need to continue trailblazing.”