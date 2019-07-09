Celebrate Sofia Vergara’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Sofia Vergara’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 47-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some jaw-dropping ones over the years.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, the "Hot Pursuit" star got her first break in the entertainment industry after being discovered by a photographer during an outing at the beach. At 17-years-old she appeared in a Pepsi commercial and by age 23 she had started runway modeling.

Soon she would score a role on a travel show called "Fuera de Serie" in 1995 that would give her exposure in the United States. In 2002, she scored her first part on the big screen in the comedy "Big Trouble."

But it wouldn't be until 2009, when she was cast in the role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit sitcom "Modern Family," that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Since that time, she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. And on top of all that talent, she is truly drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Sofia!