‘Yellowstone’ Cast Members Preview Season 2 And Things To Come

The cast of “Yellowstone” sounds absolutely juiced for the remaining eight episodes of the season.

The show shared a video on its official Instagram page Monday afternoon of cast members previewing things to come, and it sounds awesome. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2, Episode 2 Is Solid With ‘New Beginnings’)

Every single one of them sounded incredibly excited as they talked about things to come. “Startling,” “disturbing,” and “treacherous” were just a few of the words used.

Watch the full video below.

Tomorrow night’s episode should be incredible. We have everything setup through the first two episodes of season two, and things are ready to explode.

Kayce has cemented into his proper place on the ranch as second-in-command to John, and the war will begin at any moment.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, then I don’t know what will.

I honestly have no idea what is going to happen down the stretch. Knowing what I know about the hit Paramount Network show, we can expect a ton of violence and death along the way.

Give the fact Kayce has no problem killing people, I’m not sure I’d want to be going against the Duttons.

Tune in Wednesday night for the third episode of “Yellowstone” season two. It’s going to be electric.