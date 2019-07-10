Ilhan Omar Launches Ad Hominem Attack After Tucker Carlson Says She’s Enraged By America

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar reacted to Tucker Carlson’s criticism of the freshman congresswoman being “enraged” by America, saying it’s “fun watching a racist fool weeping” about her presence in Congress.

“Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress,” Omar tweeted, adding laughing emojis. “No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect. They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman!”

Omar’s comment was in response to a segment on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in which Carlson contended hours earlier that the Minnesota congresswoman is a “living fire alarm” and a warning for America to “change our immigration system immediately or else.”

“Ilhan Omar has an awful lot to be grateful for, but she isn’t grateful, not at all,” Carlson said. “After everything America has done for Omar and her family, she hates this country more than ever.”

Carlson explained how Omar’s family fled Somalia, one of the world’s poorest countries, and ultimately received asylum in America. Despite achieving the American Dream and becoming one of the most powerful women in the country, she “isn’t disappointed in America, she’s enraged by it.”

“Virtually every public statement she makes accuses Americans of bigotry and racism. ‘This is an immoral country,’ she says,” Carlson said. “She has undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people.” (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Sends Somber Fourth Of July Message Days After Celebrating Somali Independence Day)

“That should worry you, and not just because Omar is now a sitting member of Congress. Ilhan Omar is living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country,” Carlson continued. “A system designed to strengthen America is instead undermining it. Some of the very people we try hardest to help have come to hate us passionately.”

Omar became one of America’s first Muslim congresswomen when sworn into office in 2018. Her time in office has been embroiled in allegations of anti-Semitism and anti-American sentiments.

The congresswoman fundraised with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a notable pro-Palestinian organization with ties to Islamic terror groups. The U.S. Department of Justice listed CAIR as an unindicted co-conspirator in funding millions of dollars to Hamas. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates named CAIR a terrorist organization along with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in 2014.

While speaking to CAIR, Omar described the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks as merely an event where “some people did something.” The comments sparked widespread criticism for downplaying the attacks that left nearly 3,000 Americans dead.

