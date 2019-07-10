Entertainment

Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Pretty Red And White Dress At Polo Match

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to officially open the new Centre of Excellence at Anna Freud Centre on May 01, 2019 in London, England.

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads when she stepped out Wednesday wearing a pretty red and white dress for a polo match in Wokingham, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the flowy, short-sleeve colorful number that went down past her knees as she attended the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy and cheered on husband Prince William. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Lucky for us, several pictures from the day’s festivities have surfaced on social media of the duchess looking beautiful as ever in the look she completed with loose hair, a red clutch and tan wedge sandals.

Middleton always looks great no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, the duchess wowed when she showed up in a stunning black and white short-sleeve dress to watch a match at Wimbledon. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

(Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

REUTERS/Carl Recine

REUTERS/Carl Recine

(Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

