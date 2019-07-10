Short Man In Bagel Store Starts Losing His Temper, Immediately Gets Obliterated

A man in a bagel store has gone viral after getting absolutely jacked up.

Twitter user @oliviabradley88 uploaded a video of a short man losing his temper in a bagel store with the caption, “so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. f**k this guy.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The man is ranting and raving about how women make fun of him for being short, and he starts asking if people want to take it outside. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s when things took a turn for the worse. Some dude stepped out of nowhere and absolutely rocked him. Watch the unbelievable video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

so in bagel boss this morning, the misogynistic douchebag seen in the video was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons. fuck this guy. pic.twitter.com/LZh1Uk4UXZ — olivia shea (@oliviabradley88) July 10, 2019

Yeah, it doesn’t get much more embarrassing than that. Here’s some free advice to everybody. Fighting is really stupid. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here’s some more free advice. Fighting is very dumb if you’re a super short guy who clearly doesn’t have the ability to take on anybody. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Instead of this guy taking my advice, he chose a different path and he paid a price for it. Next time, he should think long and hard before screaming about women in a bagel store.

It’s a bagel store! There’s no need for fighting. It’s not the UFC.

Best of luck to this guy going forward. I’m not sure you ever bounce back from a beating like that one.